Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 138,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 67,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Opawica Explorations Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.
Read More
