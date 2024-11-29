Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,122,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 465,441 shares.The stock last traded at $11.96 and had previously closed at $12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Patria Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Patria Investments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the third quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

