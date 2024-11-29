PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.34. 714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.
PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.
