PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Sells £8,767.22 in Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 39,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £8,767.22 ($11,128.74).

LON:PHSC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 23 ($0.29). The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,130. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.82. PHSC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.75 ($0.44). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

