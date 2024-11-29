PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Sells £8,767.22 in Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 39,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £8,767.22 ($11,128.74).
PHSC Price Performance
LON:PHSC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 23 ($0.29). The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,130. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.82. PHSC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.75 ($0.44). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.
About PHSC
