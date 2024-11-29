Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie upgraded Piedmont Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 207,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $243 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 20.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,248 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 40,826 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

