PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 603420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.64.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 99.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

