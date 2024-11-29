ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 1007932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 415.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

