Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading 3.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.10 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 146.10 ($1.85). 1,149,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,361,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.20 ($1.79).

QLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 135 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.41. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,687.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

