Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Short Interest Update

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Quince Therapeutics worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QNCX opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Quince Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
