Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Regional Health Properties Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,692. Regional Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

