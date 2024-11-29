Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW). In a filing disclosed on November 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Charles Schwab stock on November 25th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/25/2024.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.