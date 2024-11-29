Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 29th (AE, APTO, ATSG, AWRE, BLK, CARA, CLLS, CMLS, COE, CVV)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, November 29th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLSA began coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW). DNB Markets issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

