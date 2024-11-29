Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 29th (AE, APTO, ATSG, AWRE, BLK, CARA, CLLS, CMLS, COE, CVV)

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, November 29th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLSA began coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW). DNB Markets issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.