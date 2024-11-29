Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,478 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $92,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $208.20 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.77.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

