Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 35,064 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $82,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $968,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Emerson Electric by 446.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 120,273 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $87.55 and a 12-month high of $134.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

