Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $127,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

