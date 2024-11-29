Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 41,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 10,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.
Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.
