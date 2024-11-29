Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.02 and last traded at $44.02. Approximately 126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Scout24 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

About Scout24

(Get Free Report)

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.