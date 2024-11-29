Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Decreases By 96.3%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 671,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.0 days.

Amada Price Performance

Shares of Amada stock remained flat at $9.30 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Amada has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

