Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Decreases By 96.3%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 671,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.0 days.
Amada Price Performance
Shares of Amada stock remained flat at $9.30 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Amada has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
About Amada
