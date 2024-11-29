Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rises By 146.9%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

