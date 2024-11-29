Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rises By 146.9%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
