Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Decreases By 67.1%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BETRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.27. BetterLife Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

