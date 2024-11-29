Short Interest in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Increases By 406.7%

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 406.7% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3213 dividend. This is an increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

