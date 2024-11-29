Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Expands By 834.6%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 834.6% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. GREE has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

