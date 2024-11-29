Short Interest in Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Rises By 1,000.0%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Halfords Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLFDY remained flat at $3.62 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.