Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Rises By 536.4%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 536.4% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.0 days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HBGRF remained flat at $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

