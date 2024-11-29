Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Rises By 536.4%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 536.4% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.0 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HBGRF remained flat at $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
