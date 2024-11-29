Short Interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Grows By 718.6%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 718.6% from the October 31st total of 282,200 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 677,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of IceCure Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

ICCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 112,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

