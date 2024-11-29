Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Declines By 97.0%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mandalay Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS MNDJF traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$2.49. 24,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277. Mandalay Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03.
About Mandalay Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.