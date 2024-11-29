Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Declines By 97.0%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNDJF traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$2.49. 24,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277. Mandalay Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

