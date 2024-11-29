Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Drops By 32.0%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 366.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of PRXXF remained flat at $16.74 during trading hours on Friday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.