Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Drops By 32.0%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 366.0 days.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of PRXXF remained flat at $16.74 during trading hours on Friday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile
