Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Grows By 58.6%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,200 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the October 31st total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Phoenix Motor Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ PEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 50,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,455. Phoenix Motor has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

