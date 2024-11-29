Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Expands By 578.3%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 578.3% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SSDOY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 71,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Shiseido has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 926.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

