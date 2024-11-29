Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Expands By 623.8%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 623.8% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 103,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Spark New Zealand
