Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Expands By 623.8%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 623.8% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 103,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

