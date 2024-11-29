Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Decreases By 50.4%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGMI opened at $28.62 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 150,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 137,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.