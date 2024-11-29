Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 19% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shot up 19% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.19. 1,071,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 781,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$445.06 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

