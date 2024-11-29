SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 1897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

