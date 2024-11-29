SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $615.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $463.89 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $581.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.18. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

