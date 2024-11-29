SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 157.1% – Still a Buy?

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 157.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 31,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 10,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

SRAX Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

