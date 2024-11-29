Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) is Vestal Point Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 105.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Structure Therapeutics comprises about 3.8% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 2.01% of Structure Therapeutics worth $50,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 296.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 441,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,977,000 after acquiring an additional 383,635 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,217,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 173,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,489,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPCR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.