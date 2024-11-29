Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 32.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $92,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $388.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.79 and a fifty-two week high of $398.20. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

