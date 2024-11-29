Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 1,791.5% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,886. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.01.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

