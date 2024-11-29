Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Up 58.0% in November

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Swiftmerge Acquisition Trading Down 14.3 %
IVCPW stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Swiftmerge Acquisition
