Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Up 58.0% in November

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Trading Down 14.3 %

IVCPW stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

