Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Shares Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate, private, retail, and institutional clients in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; leasing solutions to businesses; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

