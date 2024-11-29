Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Update

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $4.08 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNGX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tango Therapeutics news, Director Mace Rothenberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,125. This trade represents a 47.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,926,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,670,051. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,480,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,002,882. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 489,949 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 142,710 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

