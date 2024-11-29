Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.91 and last traded at $61.81, with a volume of 252362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 554,104 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,649 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

