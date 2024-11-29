Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,043,300 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 2,166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.4 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

OTCMKTS TEFOF opened at $4.41 on Friday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

