Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,043,300 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 2,166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.4 days.
Telefónica Price Performance
OTCMKTS TEFOF opened at $4.41 on Friday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.
About Telefónica
