The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 271.5% in November

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 271.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.06. 108,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $15.11.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

