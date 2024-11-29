The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 271.5% in November

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 271.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.06. 108,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $15.11.
About The Berkeley Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.