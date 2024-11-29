Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of THBRF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $1.89.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

