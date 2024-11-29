Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of THBRF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $1.89.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
