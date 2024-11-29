Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Now Covered by DNB Markets

Analysts at DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Tidewater stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 6,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

