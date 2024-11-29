Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.25)-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.250-0.250 EPS.
Titan Machinery Trading Down 2.4 %
Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $362.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.30.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Machinery
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Ride the Manufacturing Sector’s Big Comeback
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.