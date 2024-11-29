Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.25)-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.250-0.250 EPS.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 2.4 %

Titan Machinery stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $362.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.