Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,813 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,531 call options.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $64.75. 625,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,514. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

