Trident Acquisitions Enters Definitive Agreement with Generating Alpha Ltd in Recent 8-K Filing

Trident Acquisitions, a company listed under the ticker symbol TDACU in the OTCMKTS market, recently disclosed a significant development in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing, dated November 13, 2024, detailed a material definitive agreement entered into with Generating Alpha Ltd., a company based in St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to the agreement outlined in the filing, Generating Alpha Ltd. has committed to purchasing up to One Hundred Million Dollars ($100,000,000) worth of Trident Acquisitions’ fully registered, freely tradable common stock. The purchase will be made under specific terms and conditions, including provisions for the company to request a “Put” on the purchase of its stock. Under the terms, the Investor agrees to buy the Company’s shares at ninety (90%) percent of the “Market Price,” defined as the average VWAP of the common stock in the twenty trading days preceding the Put. The amount of Common Stock sold in each Put must be at least $20,000.00, with the maximum amount set at 100% of the Average Daily Trading Volume, subject to adjustments by mutual consent.

As part of the agreement, Trident Acquisitions will issue a Commitment Fee to the Investor in shares of the Company’s common stock equivalent to 1.5% of half of the Commitment Amount. Further issuance of stock or prefunded Common Stock Purchase Warrants is described based on predetermined conditions related to the Commitment Amount.

The filing also included a section on Forward-Looking Statements, cautioning investors about the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such statements. Trident Acquisitions highlighted that forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to numerous unpredictable risks and uncertainties beyond the company’s control.

Trident Acquisitions, currently listed under the ticker symbol TDACU, reaffirmed in the filing its commitment to keeping shareholders informed about significant developments as the company moves forward with its business operations and strategic objectives.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full Form 8-K filing for a comprehensive understanding of the agreement and associated implications. The company emphasized the importance of staying updated through official filings, which are accessible on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

