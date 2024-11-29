Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Trifecta Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Trifecta Gold

In other news, Director Richard Micheal Drechsler bought 260,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,022.90. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.